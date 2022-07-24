The health authorities in India announced today the registration of the fourth case of monkeypox, and the first in the capital, New Delhi.
The health authorities stated that the patient had no record of foreign travel. Yesterday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency.
The data of the “World Health” showed that more than 16 thousand cases of the disease have been infected worldwide so far, and 5 deaths.
#patient #record #foreign #travel. #case #monkeypox #recorded #Delhi
Leave a Reply