In the midst of a dense fog that covered Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican, and among applause and even posters requesting that he be considered “santo subito” (immediately holy), Nearly 50,000 people said their last goodbye last Thursday to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who made history by becoming in 2013 the first pope to resign in 600 years within the Catholic institution.

Joseph Ratzinger, a conservative theologian, died on December 31 at the age of 95, almost a decade after resigning citing “lack of strength to continue leading the Church.”

But, contrary to what the death of a pontiff implies, after his death there was no conclave or white smoke to choose his successor. In an unprecedented circumstance in recent history, Francis presided over his funeral, ending what some have called the “era of two popes.”

Benedict XVI passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.

“Benedict (…) may your joy be perfect when you hear the voice of the Lord definitively and forever,” said the Supreme Pontiff at the farewell rite, highlighting Benedict for “his wisdom, delicacy and dedication.”

In the years that two popes coexisted, two faces of the Church became notorious: one more progressive, represented by the Argentine Jorge Mario Bergoglio; and a more conservative wing, embodied in the figure of the German Pope Ratzinger.

And it is that Benedict XVI was a retired pontiff but not invisible. In 2020, for example, his position in favor of celibacy for priests became known after the possibility of ordaining married men in the Amazon was discussed. Another of the pronouncements that weighed on him the most had to do with the scandals of sexual abuse within the Church, which fatally hit his pontificate.

The body of the emeritus pope rested in a burning chamber until this Wednesday.

Nevertheless, experts agree that his leadership figure was respected until the last of his days. Hence, the unknowns rest on the future of Francisco’s pontificate.

“Although Benedict did not get involved in Church government affairs, he did have a moderating role. His moral authority, like his previous stint at the Department for the Doctrine of the Faith, and his great knowledge of theology, made him He made him a teacher whom everyone followed and respected. Francisco knew the importance of Benedict XVI within the Church as a doctrinaire, then as pope he followed him and as pope emeritus he respected him,” Hernán Olano, Vatican member and rector, told EL TIEMPO of Unicoc.

Be that as it may, the truth is that, for the first time since he was elected, Francisco will be alone at the head of the institution that encompasses more than 1,200 million faithful.

The ecclesiastical historian Alberto Melloni said in statements to the Washington Post that, after Benedict’s funeral, “Francis’s pontificate begins anew”.

One wonders if a tougher season of confrontation between the various sectors of the Church is about to begin.

This was also stated by the Italian vaticanista Marco Politi, who insisted that “this is the end of an era in which Benedict was exploited by sectors that do not like Francis.”

In turn, the journalist and expert on Benedict XVI, Massimo Franco, in his analysis in Corriere della Sera opened the central doubt: “Now that Benedict has died, one wonders if a season of tougher confrontation is about to begin between the various sectors of the Church, of open criticism of some elections of the Argentine pontiff (…) The Francis’ papacy did not end, but Benedict ended ‘one’ of his papacy, that of diplomatic coexistence with his predecessor”.

What the Vatican supporters fear is that the end of the figure of Ratzinger, who ultimately managed a moderate tone after his resignation, will raise tensions within the Church at a time when Francis seems willing to give it a new lease of life. to the institution.

Last year, the Argentine Pope approved a reorganization of the Roman Curia, the Government of the Holy See, with the intention of curbing bureaucratization. That added to the fact that since 2021 he has made a moderate incursion of women in the Vatican and has already announced that he hopes to appoint a woman to a Dicastery that will be vacant in two years.

On other fronts, Francis has launched explosive statements, such as: “the divorced are not excommunicated” or “the Church does not reject homosexuals”, not to mention his attempt to approve the ordination of married men in remote areas, which he himself ultimately rejection.

All initiatives that reaffirm his progressive vision of religion and that, in any case, will force him to confront the most traditional wing of the Church.

And that already seems to be a reality. the italian newspaper La Repubblica He mentioned this week that “for conservative and traditionalist circles, Ratzinger’s personality had remained a bulwark to stop Bergoglio’s proposals and now they feel orphaned.”

Olano points out that conservatives know that Francis will finally be able to take action on what he has stated through his encyclicals, apostolic letters and speeches. “This will allow him to pave the way for a Church that he has needed for a long time to bet on updating it”, he assures.

In this sense, Francisco -free from the weight of Benedict- will face, once again, two faces. “With the death of Benedict, Francisco is freer, but in a certain way he is also more exposed”, as summed up by Jacopo Scaramuzzi, a Vatican member of The Republic.

At the other extreme, the theologian Isabel Corpas believes that the death of the emeritus will not mean a change in the Church or in the role of Francisco, taking into account that the Benedict cycle ended in 2013 with his abdication.

“Pope Francis is the one who has the spokesperson and assumes the reins to guide the work of the Church. Benedict was silent about his retirement. So the change occurred when Benedict retired and a new pope was elected,” he says. .

A new resignation?

Benedicto’s death also raised rumors of a possible resignation for Francisco, 86, who suffers from sciatica, pain in his right knee from a torn ligament and hip pain. All of them problems that have led him to use a wheelchair and that they even forced him to cancel a trip to Africa in 2022.

In an interview given in December to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francisco surprised by stating that he had already signed his resignation letter and that he would make it effective if necessary. “I signed it and said (to Tarcisio Bertone, formerly Secretary of State): ‘In case of impediment due to medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. They already have it,’ he said.

With that, and other statements such as “when I feel that the Lord asks me, yes” or “it is not a catastrophe to change the Pope”, Francisco has hinted to the world his conviction to resign if at any time he deems it necessary. A fact that seemed impossible before the death of Benedict, since it would pose for the Church an unprecedented scenario of three popes.

whether Pope Francis will also want to consider the option of his resignation

“The question that arises in the Church, with the death of Joseph Ratzinger, is whether Pope Francis will also want to consider the option of his resignationnaturally with times and methods to analyze and certainly not immediately, but with fewer obstacles than the presence of another living pope emeritus would entail,” Franca Giansoldati, a Vatican writer for the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, wrote a few days ago.

However, his resignation looks distant at least in the short term. Not only because he himself has distanced it by saying that “one governs with the head and not with the knee”, but also, thinks the Vatican member Olano, because of the series of commitments and challenges that the Pope has imposed on himself in the short and long term .

Among its objectives, says the theologian Corpas, are the Synod of Synodality, whose final assembly is scheduled for 2024 and where the pope will consult the bishops on matters of interest to the Church, and other aspects such as the search for world peace.

“If it weren’t for this, perhaps he would resign next March, when he will celebrate 10 years of his pontificate, but now he will not do so because it would leave the image of a Church powerless in the face of war or incapable of negotiating with China,” he told Efe. Massimo Franco.

And it is that his possible resignation – which if it occurs would be the second in a row in this century – would mean a clear message within the church. “It would almost be putting a limit on the pontificate, which would also allow more than 1,200 million people from the five continents to be able at some point to see a pope from their own territory,” concludes Olano.

In any case, for the experts, Francis’ achievements in his first decade at the head of the Church are more than his failures. Hence, this new chapter could be pleasantly challenging for the first Latin American pope, the one who seems to be willing to transform one of the most conservative institutions of all time.

