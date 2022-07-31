Annapurna Interactive will bring The Pathless to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X | S next winter.

The game is currently available for PC, PlayStation and Apple Arcade. It is an open world action where we will face Hunter, whose task is to find a way to save the world from a curse started from an island inhabited by elders known as the Tall Ones.

When Hunter arrives on the island, he will find a Spirit Mask that will show him the secrets of the world. Here he meets the Mother Eagle and saves her from a meltdown before an entity called Godslayer attacks and kills her spirit.

Responsible for the curse and corruption of the Tall Ones, the Godslayer intends to destroy the world, and it will be up to our Hunter to solve the problem.

The game was a real gem at the launch of PlayStation 5, and it’s one of those gems that Annapurna has taught us to know and that we recommend trying it out as soon as possible.

Source: VG247