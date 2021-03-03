The term herd immunity, or community immunity, refers to a form of indirect protection against infectious diseases, if a sufficient proportion of the community has immunity to an infectious disease, either as a result of receiving vaccination, or because they were previously exposed to infection with the virus that causes the disease, and thus the chances of transmission are reduced. The virus is transmitted to a person who has not previously received any vaccination.

A person with immunity, whether from vaccination or from a previous infection, will often not be a link in the chain of spread of the virus, which would stop or slow the transmission of the virus from one person to another, and therefore the greater the percentage of people with immunity in a society, the lower the probability Exposure of those without immunity to infection. Although this does not mean that herd immunity necessarily means complete elimination of the virus, or even that everyone will have immunity against infection in the future. Scientists now estimate that between 70 and 80 percent of the population must be vaccinated if we are to reach the herd’s immunity against the “Covid-19” virus.

And recently, in light of the ability of some countries to vaccinate tens of millions of their population, such as the United States, which is also estimated that more than a quarter of its population may have become immune as a result of infection, or Britain, whose number of vaccinated people exceeded the barrier of twenty million, the goal of achieving herd immunity has become In those states closer than ever. In the United States, a year after the start of the epidemic, indicators are finally heading in a positive direction, in terms of the number of new infections, and the number of people whose disease caused serious complications that required hospitalization, and the number of deaths is also witnessing a continuous decline, at the same time. Which is witnessing a steady increase in the number of vaccinations available.

However, the continued emergence of mutated varieties of the virus, the effectiveness of vaccinations against some of them decreases, with many reluctance to receive vaccination due to unjustified fears, and failure to adhere to preventive measures such as wearing masks and social distancing … all of this will make achieving the goal of herd immunity more difficult, and by reaching it longer. .

* Writer specializing in health and scientific issues