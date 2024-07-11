The trial against actor Alec Baldwin for the death of photographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal for the filming of the movie Rust The trial began this week. The process comes almost three years after the incident during filming, in which contradictory versions have emerged about the lack of safety protocols during production.

If found guilty, the actor 30 Rock could face up to 18 years in prison for manslaughter. In April of this year, gun shop manager Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in the incident.