Last Sunday of this week, the MORENA National Council approved the route and the method that will be followed to define his presidential candidacy; mirror polls will be carried out and a maximum of six presidential candidates or “corcholatas” as they have been called may participate. For Morena, Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrad head the list, followed by Adan Augusto and Ricardo Monrreal; Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Manuel Velazco for El Verde will participate for the PT to complete the list of the six “corcholatas” of the 4T block.

This week it was summoned for the applicants to resign or request a license from the position, as the case may be, no later than tomorrow, Friday, June 16; the presidential “corcholatas” will be able to tour the country from June 19 to August 27 and the surveys will be carried out from August 28 to September 3 so that finally Wednesday, September 6, MORENA and their allies of the 4T make known the name of the “corcholata” winner of the presidential candidacy, which will be defined as the coordinator of the national defense work of the Fourth Transformation. This was reported by the National President of MORENA, Mario Delgado.

For his part, the president of the National Council of MORENA Alfonso Durazo also reported that the Council approved “that there be no charges in favor of any applicant, so that governors, mayors, municipal presidents, party leaders, or public officials are prohibited from any kind of support from Monday”.

All the applicants said they were “happy and satisfied” with the rules defined by the MORENA National Council and until today all have stated that they stay in MORENA even if they do not win the survey. This is also added to the comments made by Ricardo Monreal in Sinaloa last Saturday one day before the National Council. The Senator revealed that whoever wins the survey would obtain the candidacy, and the second and third place could choose to be the parliamentary coordinators of the MORENA benches in the Senate and the Federal Chamber of Deputies; while the others could go to a position in the next presidential cabinet or, in the multiple lists to the Senate or San Lázaro of their respective political parties. Everything indicates that the meeting held by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with his “corcholatas” has consolidated unity at the start of the presidential process, it seems that the lesson learned in Coahuila and Edomex is clear, the President is quite right to insist on his aspirants that “unity is the key to win and continue with the transformation”.

To top it off: agricultural producers are playing a very risky card by maintaining the blockade of the Culiacán international airport for more than 24 uninterrupted hours, leaving thousands of citizens and entire families unable to travel, an anguished mother yelled at them to “let them travel his son because he needed to go to Mexicali for his insulin since he is diabetic”. The debate on the fight for guaranteed prices for corn is undoubtedly a complex issue, which affects farmers in different ways depending on the size of each producer; However, if they cling to hurting the citizenry and do not give in to freeing the airport in the state capital, affecting the economy and even the health of people unrelated to the conflict, the producer leaders could end up breaking the league with the federal government. And that is where the efforts of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya are going to get much more complicated, who has insisted on supporting them and who has managed to support the small producers who need it most. But let’s remember that an international airport is a federal area and it would be very unfortunate if the conflict were to escalate into an eviction by the national guard. I think the producers could be measuring their actions wrong, since the citizens themselves are going to claim that the solution to their problem does not lie in hurting innocent citizens or alien to their cause, no matter how justified this may be. Producers should understand that the solution to an economic problem is not achieved by hurting society. The end does not justify the means.