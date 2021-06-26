The round of 16 of the Eurocup begins and we already know how the teams are placed in the table, which determines all the confrontations until the final of the national teams.
The pairings will leave us very even and exciting duels, such as Belgium against Portugal or England against Germany. For Spain, that these teams face each other should be good news, since it frees the table of combinations a priori, strong. But unfortunately Spain has been on the opposite side of the table, where except for surprise, it will not be able to avoid the great rivals. We are going to review the path that awaits you towards the final.
The first rival that Luis Enrique’s team will have to beat is Croatia. The current world runner-up arrives with a Modric in a sensational moment. The match will take place on June 28 at 6:00 p.m. in Copenhagen.
If the Spanish win, The winner of the match between France and Switzerland will await him in the quarterfinals. The current world champions will not fail and will be La Roja’s rival. The Pogba, Benzema, Griezmann, Varane and Mbappé should be imposed on any rival by superiority, but the French have shown weaknesses and there could be an even match in which Spain finally won.
If this situation were to occur, Spain would be planted in the semifinals, but if we thought that beating France, the rest would be a bed of roses, it is not like that. Belgium, Portugal or Italy will wait in the semifinals. Any of these three teams has proven to be at a high level and could well be anyone. My bet would be Portugal, as they have proven to be a highly compensated team, and with the changes introduced by Santos, they have improved their game. Therefore, we would have another Iberian semifinal between Portugal and Spain, where a priori the Portuguese would be favorites, but anyone can go to a match.
If Spain managed to prevail over Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, then it would have to face the finalist of the other box, and although it would seem that all the great rivals have already been overcome, it would be the team that has managed to impose itself between Netherlands, England or Germany. The final would therefore be against one of these three teams, except for great surprise. If I had to bet on one, I would say that England is the team with the best chances, so there could be a beautiful final in London between Spain and England.
