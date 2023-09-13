The Albiceleste arrived at the World Cup in Qatar with high expectations and a 36-game unbeaten streak, but for a moment it seemed that Lionel Messi would not enjoy his fairytale ending.
However, after leading Argentina to Copa América glory in 2021, Messi went one step further and earned the long-awaited third star, after defeating France in one of the best finals ever seen in a competition. World Cup.
The atmosphere at home has been fiery since then and Lionel Scaloni’s team picks up where they left off in Qatar. While the 2024 Copa América will be at the forefront of the coach’s thinking, he also has to consider qualifying for the next World Cup.
Here you will find everything you need to know about Argentina’s qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.
It is a long, drawn-out qualification process for CONMEBOL nations on either side of Copa América 2024. Qualification began in September 2023 and will end two years later in September 2025. Matches are played during each international break.
Ten CONMEBOL teams make up the qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup, with all nations playing each other twice in a round-robin format. The six best teams in the table at the end of the qualification will be in the World Cup, while the seventh place will enter an inter-confederation playoff that will include teams from the AFC, CAF, OFC and CONCACAF.
It is unlikely that Scaloni’s team will be able to advance at full speed in the qualifying phase. Many of their matches can be decided by a single goal margin, but Argentina is expected to easily qualify for the 2026 World Cup. There is no team that the Albiceleste fears, although they will certainly have to keep an eye on the clashes vs Brazil.
When will Argentina vs Brazil meet in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup?
The two South American giants will meet for the first time in November 2023, on Brazilian soil, while the return match is scheduled much later, in March 2025.
|
DATE
|
RIVAL / RESULT
|
08/09/23
|
Argentina 1-0 Ecuador
|
09/12/23
|
Bolivia 0- 3 Argentina
|
10/12/23
|
Argentina vs Paraguay
|
10/17/23
|
Peru vs Argentina
|
To be confirmed/11/23
|
Argentina vs Uruguay
|
To be confirmed/11/23
|
Brazil vs Argentina
|
To be confirmed/09/24
|
Argentina vs Chile
|
To be confirmed/09/24
|
Colombia vs Argentina
|
To be confirmed/10/24
|
Venezuela vs Argentina
|
To be confirmed/10/24
|
Argentina vs Bolivia
|
To be confirmed/11/24
|
Paraguay vs Argentina
|
To be confirmed/11/24
|
Argentina vs Peru
|
To be confirmed/03/25
|
Uruguay vs Argentina
|
To be confirmed/03/25
|
Argentina vs Brazil
|
To be confirmed/06/25
|
Chile vs Argentina
|
To be confirmed/06/25
|
Argentina vs Colombia
|
To be confirmed/09/25
|
Argentina vs Venezuela
|
To be confirmed/09/25
|
Ecuador vs Argentina
|
COUNTRY
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
POINTS
|
GOAL DIFFERENCE
|
BRAZIL
|
2
|
6
|
+5
|
ARGENTINA
|
2
|
6
|
+4
|
COLOMBIA
|
2
|
4
|
+1
|
URUGUAY
|
2
|
3
|
+1
|
ECUADOR
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
VENEZUELA
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
PARAGUAY
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
PERU
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
CHILI
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
BOLIVIA
|
2
|
0
|
-7
When is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2026 World Cup will follow the traditional calendar and will take place in June and July. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was held in November and December due to extreme heat.
