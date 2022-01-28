The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the largest professional technical organization dedicated to technological advances, has been listening for some years to its more than 400,000 members, including 3,400 in Brazil, about the impact of technologies on our daily lives. day.

The 2022 survey reaffirms Artificial Intelligence as the ball of the day, but the concern with cloud took the place of 5G in the 2021 data. The Brazilian technicians consulted believe that in ten years most of what is done by humans will be improved by robots.

(Note published in issue 1258 of Dinheiro Magazine)