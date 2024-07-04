‘Beryl’ and storm ‘Chris’, which entered through the Gulf of Mexico, keep the country on alert

Mexican authorities are on alert for the arrival of Beryl to the things of Mexico, from the Caribbean Sea, while maintaining surveillance also in the Gulf of Mexico, due to the passage of the tropical storm Chris which has caused havoc in states such as Hidalgo, Veracruz and Puebla, in the latter where classes have been suspended for 48 hours in the entity’s educational centers.

Although Chris has already weakened in Mexican territory – after making landfall last Sunday – it has left a trail of damage ranging from damaged roads to overflowing rivers and some landslides. Both meteorological phenomena keep the map of the Mexican Republic almost completely covered in clouds and rain.

On Wednesday, the body of Isidro Solano, director of the municipal police of Tepetlán, in Veracruz, was found after being swept away by the current of a river, along with three other officers who were responding to the emergency in that municipality, located just over 30 kilometers from the capital, Xalapa.