This is in fact the absolute record for the video game, which has reached the quota 229,337 connected users at the same time. The previous record was around 211,000 players. That’s not a huge increase, but it comes after a few months of decline, which is typical for the game.

Path of Exile has recently gotten a new expansion, known as Settlers of Kalguur . The game by Grinding Gear Games – which we recall is free to play – has therefore seen a huge increase in its concurrent players. This is an expected result, given that games as a service tend to see a surge in conjunction with the arrival of new content, but the final result has been truly high.

What is Path of Exile: Settlers of Kalguur

This new expansion of the Diablo-like introduces a new type of gameplay system: a city-building feature where players help build Kingsmarch. This is a future setting that will be featured in Path of Exile 2, so in a way it’s also a big teaser for the sequel.

A Path of Exile Settlers of Kalguur Farm

Players have the option to find resources and assign workers who are responsible for collecting them, as well as managing trade routes and defending the city from attacks.

Then there are others functionslike a rework of the melee combat system, a rework of the Gladiator complete with new abilities that encourage the use of parrying, and more. There are also improvements specific to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

In short, it is clear that players have had every reason to return to the game.

Speaking instead of Path of Exile 2: we interviewed the king of action RPGs exclusively.