This weekend there will be a new edition of the National Classic: América and Chivas de Guadalajara will face each other and seek to continue climbing positions in the general table of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.
Both teams come into this match very evenly matched. The Eagles are in sixth place with 11 points, while the Sacred Flock is in fourth place with 13 points.
In their last five matches, Club América’s superiority is clear: they have three wins, one draw and just one defeat. However, Chivas’ only victory was to eliminate the azulcremas in the semifinals of Clausura 2023.
André Jardine arrived at América for this season and although he has not yet given the results expected of him, he has a statistic that excites his fans for the National Classic.
In his three matches against Chivas de Guadalajara, always as coach of Atlético de San Luis, the Brazilian coach was never defeated.
In Clausura 202, the Potosinos achieved a 2-2 draw against the Rojiblancos. A semester later, for the Apertura 2022, San Luis beat Chivas by the slightest difference.
Finally, in the Clausura 2023, Jardine managed to snatch a 0-0 draw from finalist Chivas.
With a much more powerful squad, Jardine is expected to continue his good streak against Guadalajara and get a positive result at the Estadio Azteca this weekend.
