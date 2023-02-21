Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency -He came to the world in the middle of the tragedy. When the headlines around the world spoke of the earthquake that had devastated Turkey and its country, Syria. The miracle baby, rescued from the rubble minutes after being born, has already been adopted by her paternal uncles. It was the uncle himself who found her still joined to her mother by the umbilical cord. She was the only survivor of her close family, neither her parents nor her siblings managed to get out alive. Since then thousands of people have offered to adopt her. She has even experienced several kidnapping attempts. She is safe in her new home. In the arms of her uncle, who expresses his love for her by saying…”that she is now his daughter.” Although she wants to keep the memory of her biological family alive. For this reason, she has been renamed Afraa in honor of his deceased mother.







