The pataffio: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Il pataffio is the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 17 August 2023, in first vision from 21.15. This is the 2022 film directed by Francesco Lagi. In an imaginary Middle Ages, a group of soldiers and courtiers led by Marconte Berlocchio and his wife Bernarda arrive in a fiefdom but find a bad place inhabited by peasants who are not willing to be governed. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film is based on the funny novel of the same name by Luigi Malerba. Set in the Middle Ages, it tells the adventures of a group of soldiers and courtiers led by Marconte Berlocchio (Lino Musella) and his recent wife Bernarda (Viviana Cangiano). Arriving in a remote fiefdom, the group realizes that around the dilapidated castle live only peasants who are not at all willing to be governed. Between profane appetites and sacred languors, ramshackle soldiers and poor souls, a story about freedom, hunger, sex and power begins.

The pataffio: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what’s the cast? The cast also includes Valerio Mastandrea, Alessandro Gassmann and Giorgio Tirabassi. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Lino Musella as Marconte Berlocchio

Giorgio Tirabassi: Belcapo

Viviana Cangiano: Bernarda

Giovanni Ludeno: Manfredo

Vincenzo Nemolato: Ulfredo

Daria Deflorian: Old woman of Castellazzo

Alessandro Gassmann: Friar Hood

Valerio Mastandrea as Migone

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il pataffio live on TV and in streaming? Premiere appointment on Sky Cinema Uno at 21.15 on Thursday 17 August 2023. Also in streaming and on demand on Sky Go and NOW.