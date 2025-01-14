Thousands of people come together in Spain recipes taken from cuisines of different countries. It is not unusual to see establishments in each city specializing in Cantonese, Japanese or Mexican cuisine. The culinary culture of France also occupies an important place in the hearts of the most ‘foodie’ Spaniards.

From France we are left with their sweetest proposals. Whether it’s a croissant, a ‘pain au chocolat’, a crepe filled with anything or a macaron of any flavor, everything sweet that the French country offers is delicious, and It is a fact that we cannot debate.

In Madrid there are several establishments specialized in French pastries. However, the most famous, without a doubt, is Estela Puff Pastrya pastry shop located in the Las Letras neighborhood that conquers its customers with everything it offers, especially with croissantsmade from Cantabrian puff pastry.

Specialized in Cantabrian puff pastry and numerous awards

We are not the only ones who say that Estela Hojaldre is a gastronomic place with a lot of talent. This is corroborated by the numerous awards it has received. One is the Repsol Guide Solete that they won in 2023, or the City of Madrid award for Best Pastry Chefalso achieved the same year. Furthermore, in 2021, they obtained the Madrid Fusion Revelation Pastry Chef Award.

As they say on their social networks, Their specialty is Cantabrian puff pastry.the same one they use to make some of the most popular sweets in French culture. Your croissantfor example, is a fascinating bite. Shiny on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

No wonder they are delicious, since they are handmade and on the days they are open (Tuesday to Sunday) they are made to serve the diner. But they not only live on croissants, but also on the other proposals they present.





In addition to croissants, at Estela Hojaldre you will find cream sandwich, almond cake, triongo cream joints and swiss bun. Regarding this last sweet (whose origin is not Swiss), they claim on their Instagram to use a recipe that is more than 50 years old“without additives, without fillers and with care.”

Savory options for those who want something different

Not everything is sweet in this life, much less in Estela Hojaldre. They also have savory options.like their empanada filled with black pudding and pear or some of their empanadasso that no one is left without trying everything they offer in this pastry shop that is attracting a lot of attention in the Las Letras neighborhood (and in Madrid, in general).

