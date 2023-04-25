The macabre count of victims continues in the Shakahola forest, in eastern Kenya, where another ten bodies of alleged members of a sect that promoted extreme fasting, bringing the total to 83 dead.

Police sources communicated on Monday night a balance of 73 deaths since the start of the searches on April 14. The ‘Shakahola massacre’ – as Kenyans refer to the tragedy – has sparked a wave of outrage in the African country.

President William Ruto called the “pastor” of the so-called Good News International Church a “terrorist”, Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, who promoted fasting among his faithful to “know Jesus”. Ruto promised strong measures against those who “use religion to further their heinous acts.”

Search for mass graves

Investigators have been combing for days a 325-hectare forest, located near the coastal city of Malindi, in search of mass graves. Faced with the massive arrival of remains, the local hospital morgue is full, said Said Ali, head of the establishment.

Kenyan homicide detectives and forensic experts from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (DCI) examine the exhumed bodies.

The horror we have seen in the last four days is traumatic. Nothing Prepares You For Shallow Pits With Children Inside

He added that they had to ask the Red Cross to provide refrigerated containers. Since the search began, 31 survivors have been found, police said. “Every day that passes, there is a very high chance that other people will die,” according to Hussein Khalid, executive director of the NGO Haki Africa, which alerted the police to the actions of the group’s leader.

“The horror we have seen in the last four days is traumatic. Nothing prepares you to see shallow graves with children inside,” he added.

According to an investigator, graves with up to six people and bodies lying on the ground were found.

According to the Kien Red Cross, 212 people have been reported missing. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki is scheduled to go to the search area on Tuesday. Many accuse the police and judicial authorities of not having acted sooner.

A woman was found bulging-eyed by authorities on Sunday and refused to eat, before being taken away in an ambulance. The woman “absolutely refused first aid and clamped her mouth shut, refusing to eat and wanted to continue her fast until death,” said Hussein Khalid, a member of Haki Africa, an organization that alerted police to the church’s actions.

“We ask the national government to send troops to the field so that we can go into the interior (of the forest) to help the victims who continue to fast until death.“, he added.

The forest, of more than 300 hectares, is cordoned off and has been declared a “crime scene”, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Twitter on Sunday. “This is a big blow and a big shock to our country,” said Sebastian Muteti, child protection officer for Kilifi county.

For him, it is about “mass killings”. The macabre findings raise questions about the attitude of the authorities, who knew about the pastor’s activities since 2017.

Who is Paul Mackenzie Nthenge?

According to court documents, his name is Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, but his organization’s website states that it was “created on August 17, 2003 by the servant of God PN Mackenzie.” With branches in various regions of Kenya, the International Church of the Good News has more than 3,000 members, a thousand of them in the coastal city of Malindi, where it had settled.

“The mission of this ministry is to holistically nurture the faithful in all areas of Christian spirituality as we prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ through teaching and evangelism.“, it reads.

47 dead bodies have been discovered in shallow graves by the Police in Malindi, Kenya, after Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge told his members to starve themselves to d*ath to see Jesus.” 15 other members were rescued by Police officers in the forest last week. pic.twitter.com/bZMPVDlSdd — Aminu Abdullahi Ibrahim (@UncleAminukhan) April 24, 2023

Paul Mackenzie Nthenge broadcast a program entitled ‘Message of the end times’ that it evoked “teachings, preaching and prophecies about the end times, commonly called eschatology”. He claimed to “bring the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ free from deception and the intellect of man.”

He also launched a YouTube channel in 2017, where videos of his sermons can be found at his church in Malindi, where he strongly warned his worshipers against “demonic” practices such as wearing wigs and making digital cashless transactions.

He claims to have closed his church two years later to settle in the forest town of Shakahola. “I had the revelation that the time had come to stop,” he declared on March 25 to the newspaper The Nation. “I only pray with myself and with those who have chosen to believe,” she said.

In his interview with The Nationsaid he was “shocked by the accusations against him.” This happened a few weeks before the police found the first victims in the Shakahola forest: 15 of his followers, many of them weak and emaciated. Four died during their transfer to the hospital.

Grave graves in the Shakahola coastal forest, in Kilifi, Kenya, on April 23, 2023. According to police, 18 more bodies were exhumed on April 23, bringing the body count recovered to 39.

They denounce failures in the system before the acts of Nthenge

Not only to a more severe punishment for the perpetrator or perpetrators of atrocities (…), but also to a stricter regulation of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue in the future

Nthenge had already been arrested because He convinced many children not to go to school on the grounds that education was supposedly not recognized in the Bible. Around that time, he was charged with “radicalization” and running an unregistered school.

The pastor was arrested again last month after he two children starved to death. But he paid a bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings, about 740 dollars (about 3,302,731 Colombian pesos) and was released.

Nthenge turned himself in to the police and has been detained since 15 April. This taxi driver who became a ‘pastor’ in 2003 turned himself in to the police on the night of April 14 and will appear before a judge on May 2.

This drama has revived a debate on the control of religious worship in Kenya, a predominantly Christian countrywhere ‘pastors’, ‘churches’ and other fringe religious movements are often in the news.

For the Minister of the Interior, this massacre should lead “not only to a more severe punishment for the perpetrator or perpetrators of atrocities (…), but also to a stricter regulation of each church, mosque, temple or synagogue in the future “.

