The brothers Álex and David Pastor, whose latest work was the feature film ‘Hogar’ for Netflix, will return to work for the platform with a remake of ‘Blindly’, the 2018 fantasy film directed by Susanne Bier, which starred Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich.

The original work, based on the homonymous book by Josh Malerman, showed a dystopian world in which approximately half the population has committed suicide due to an evil entity, and one of the survivors, Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock), tried to keep your children safe at all costs. To do this, he has to travel on a boat, completely blindfolded so as not to be affected by what is outside. The journey will be anything but simple. The feature film became one of the main bastions of Christmas 2018, with figures that were almost unknown until then. The first week about 26 million espandViewers viewed the entire tape, and more than 45 had viewed more than 70% of the content. Numbers that were growing over the days, reaching 89 during the first month in the catalog, thus becoming the most successful Netflix original film in its history until then.

While waiting for the launch of a second part of that feature film, Netflix has revealed that the remake of the pastor brothers will be aimed at Hispanic audiences, “delving into this universe.” No actor in the cast has yet been confirmed, but it is known that filming will begin later this year. The news has not been too surprising, since Álex and David Pastor have extensive experience in horror projects with works such as ‘The Last Days’, where a disease that ravages the planet prevents going out into the streets; However, a boy decides to do it to find his girlfriend from whom he has no news, or ‘Infected’, a plot that returns to the theme of a deadly virus and a gang of young people who flee in the hope of finding a place free from him. The two brothers have also been the scriptwriters of the series ‘The Head’, a claustrophobic survival thriller directed by Jorge Dorado for Orange TV, set in a polar station where a plot of suspense unfolds over six 50-minute episodes. marked by the dark and long Antarctic months, the cold, the wind and the vast expanses of ice.

This remake of ‘A ciegas’ will be produced by Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan, producers of the original film, together with the Spanish production company Nostromo Pictures headed by Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls, producers of’ Hogar ‘and the Spanish hit’ Setback’. Guerra is also remembered as the producer of ‘Buried’ (2010), Ryan Reynolds’ smash box office success with Rodrigo Cortés in the direction set inside a coffin.