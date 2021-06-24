More than a year has passed since the Covid-19 pandemic was decreed. Shortly after, a research team from the Luis Pasteur Institute in Lille, in France, set out to find a treatment for this virus. ARTE accompanied the team in the day-to-day research that could save lives in the future.

Benoit Desprez has been working at the Luis Pasteur Institute in Lille for 15 months in a treatment against Covid-19. After a year of research, and with promising results, Benoit and his team are still waiting for permits to carry out a clinical trial to refute the results of their research.

The expert is sure that the product they are trying to develop in their laboratory could be very useful in the coming years in which the world will have to continue living with Covid-19. Despite the bureaucratic obstacles, Benoit and his team do not lose hope in carrying out the project. Millions of people, especially in poor countries, could benefit.



