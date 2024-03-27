The paste makes balls

The worsening of the insecurity that was experienced at the beginning of the week in Culiacan polarized in recent days. While the state governor called for calm and presented his speech that, despite the clashes and the illegal deprivation of liberty of 66 people (22 of them children), Sinaloa is a safe entity, the leader of the PRI, Paola Gárate, came out on the public scene to demand the dismissal of the secretary of Public Security in the StateGerardo Mérida.

The exhortation of the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, was to have confidence in the Sinaloan authorities and go out to enjoy the tourist destinations of the entity. During an interview with media representatives, the president insisted that Sinaloa It is a safe entity and took the opportunity to invite families to come to Mazatlán, where the total solar eclipse will be seen in its maximum splendor on April 8. The president of the republic will be there, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. An announced visit that, however, is a declaration of confidence in the security of Sinaloa.

The criticism of the leader of the PRI in Sinaloa, Paola Gárate, for the violent day that Sinaloa experienced in recent days (the confrontation in Badiraguato with two decapitated people; the 'uprising' of 66 people, 22 of them children and the confrontation between criminals and elements of the National Guard on the boardwalk, where one of the guards was killed) were not liked by everyone and there were those who accused her of trying to politicize an issue as sensitive as insecurity. And the PRI member was forceful in demanding the dismissal of the secretary of State Public SecurityGerardo Mérida, since it has not given the expected results in terms of prevention.

This Wednesday and Thursday of Holy Week will be registrations at the offices of the State Electoral Institute in Culiacán for the local councils by majority and the multi-member route, the same as for the mayors' offices. It is expected that applicants will come very early with their documentation to make their aspirations official. No big surprises are expected, since the names of those who will champion the alliances, coalitions and parties are already heavily discussed. At the time.

The agricultural issue will be one of the priorities as soon as the end of the year Easter holiday period. And the State Government is beginning to have a mess. On the one hand, he urgently needs to sell 700 thousand tons of corn that he bought in the autumn-winter period to clear the warehouses and thus provide space for the pledging of the beans. However, there are already many bean producers who are not willing to store their harvest for up to three months, as proposed by the State, since they urgently need to settle the debts whose interest is already eating into their liquidity.

We recommend you read: