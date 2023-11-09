On the night of November 9, 1938, in Nazi Germany, the so-called Night of Broken Glass or Kristallnacht took place. It was the beginning of the process of indiscriminate killing — starting with the Jews. Millions of pieces of shattered glass, glistening in the night light, gave this slaughter and destruction its name. That night, 1240 synagogues were destroyed and burned; all Jewish schools, hospitals, seven thousand shops belonging to Jews were looted and burned; 30 thousand Jews sent to concentration camps; 91 Jews murdered; and 638 Jews committed suicide to avoid death by hammer blows and other forms of violence.

At dawn on October 7, 2023, on the border between Gaza and Israel, a cruel massacre slaughtered 1400 Jews, burned their homes and destroyed their crops. 246 people were kidnapped, ranging from babies aged nine months, two and three years, children aged four to seven, teenagers, old people, men and women, sick and disabled. Nothing escaped the cruelty copied from the most abominable Nazis, the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

On both occasions the victims were the Jews. What began in Germany against the Jews, expanded to other minorities and later reached humanity. The cost was immense for the Jews: one in three Jews was exterminated, but there were another 38 million civilians who lost their lives. If Islamic terror is not contained, history will repeat itself. There is no error in the previous sentence — I did not write “may be repeated” but rather “will be repeated”.

What starts with Jews never ends with Jews alone. An Israeli El Al plane was hijacked in 1968 (the only hijacking of an Israeli plane). After that, there were dozens of hijackings with the deaths of passengers and crew, as well as the explosion of aircraft from Switzerland, France, Belgium, the United States, Japan, England, Greece, Korea and others. The first suicide bomber blew himself up in front of Israelis in 1983. Afterwards, the world suffered from suicide bombers in subways, shopping centers, restaurants, clubs and museums. In 2015 alone, 248 attacks were recorded in 21 countries, ranging from Spain to Chad, from France to Nigeria. The same occurs with intentional run-overs, stabbings, car bombs and even letter bombs. History repeats itself: it starts against the Jews but expands to what was never thought possible.

The world cared little about attacks on many Jewish synagogues. Later we had attacks on churches in Christchurch (New Zealand), Kaduna (Nigeria), Indonesia, Iraq, London, Strasbourg, Nice and Lyon. Sunni Islamists suffered from Shiite attacks on mosques in Iran, Syria and Iraq, with thousands of deaths, while Shiites saw their mosques destroyed with many dead in Baghdad, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

When the world’s population accepts atrocities against Jews, they are endorsing a method of action of which they will become victims.

On the Black Saturday suffered by Israel, 1400 Jews were killed, thousands mutilated. Tens of thousands had to abandon their homes, becoming refugees within their own country. The silence of many and the appalling demonstrations of support for Hamas terrorists are a clear indication of a sick world. There were even those who cheered. But history shows repeatedly that, if not contained, the terror will not be restricted to Jews. Kristallnacht was the prelude to the greatest slaughter in history, because hatred was not contained in its infancy. Black Saturday on October 7, 2023 could be a new beginning if the world falls silent again.

The fight for the total defeat of Palestinian terror should not be restricted to Israel. If it is restricted to that, unfortunately it won’t be long before we mourn the massacres of other peoples.

This night, November 9th to 10th, we will leave a light on in our homes. Let’s rid the world of the hatreds of Crystal Night and Black Saturday. Remembering that light is the only antidote to darkness and that racism is one of the most harmful forms of human behavior.

Marcos L Susskind is a radio host and tour guide in Israel