This week the topic of jean elizabeth manesthe nominee for the president Joe Biden to be the new ambassador of the United States to Colombia.

But not in the expected direction.

In fact, If something became clear, it is that his confirmation is currently being blocked by the Republican party.

During a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committeewhere this Thursday the appointment of four ambassadors was evaluated (the one from Colombia was not there), its president, the Democrat Bob Menendez, put the issue of Manes on the table by pointing out that she was a “very competent” professional and that it was a contradiction to spend a year without an ambassador in Colombia (Ambassador Phillip Goldberg left the country last June).

Ambassador Philip Goldberg was in the country until last year.

“I must note that there is a nominee who is not on this panel, but I hope we can have her soon, and that is Jean Elizabeth Manes, the one chosen for Colombia. She is an accomplished diplomat, a true professional. We have been without an ambassador in Colombia for a year a country that is too important not to have one,” Menéndez said.

Fairly, Manes is waiting for his appointment to be confirmed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that, by law, he has to give his approval to all ambassadors. Before that happens, this same Commission must schedule a confirmation hearing for the official to answer questions about her new position.

She is a consummate diplomat, a true professional. We have been without an ambassador for a year in a country that is too important not to have one

To date, said hearing has not been scheduled. However, legislative sources have told this newspaper that it would be this month, or at the latest in June, with the idea that Manes can assume functions in August or September.

However, what drew the most attention during Thursday’s session was the response from James Risch, the highest-ranking Republican on this same Committee.

According to Risch, his advisers have received multiple “complaints about Manes’ leadership skills, management style and judgment” during his tenure at the US embassy in El Salvador. “Serious issues,” she said, that they were reviewing.

Given the remarks about Manes, I am not ready to schedule a hearing to discuss his nomination.

Risch even went further to reveal that Manes had been investigated by the Inspector’s Office State Department General (IG) for issues associated with their good leadership and judgment.

“Although that investigation was closed, I am disturbed that Manes did not mention that investigation in the interviews with my advisers or in the questionnaire that was sent to him. We all know that Colombia is a critical country and I am concerned about the direction of things right now in that country. But given the remarks about Manes, I am not ready to schedule a hearing to discuss his nomination,” the Republican senator said.

This newspaper spoke with various sources in Washington to get to the bottom of an episode that is already having the edges of a novel.

Jean Elizabeth Manes would be the future new US ambassador to Colombia.

The questioned passage of Jean Elizabeth Manes as ambassador to El Salvador

Manes’s problems emanate, as Risch effectively says, from his time in El Salvador, his relationship with the President Nayib Bukele and the sympathies of a sector of the Republican party with this controversial president.

Manes, a career diplomat, fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, was appointed ambassador to the Central American country in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, a position she held until 2019 when she was replaced by Ronald Johnson, a former military post. by Donald Trump.

Despite Bukele’s anti-democratic moves that have been echoing since then, both Johnson and Trump maintained a close friendship with the president that lasted until January 2021. when Joe Biden assumed the White House and bilateral relations deteriorated.

Both Biden and his new managers in the region openly criticized some of Bukele’s decisions, such as the dismissal of judges. and the exceptional regime that he imposed a little over a year ago to combat crime in the country.

Former President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP / Archive El Tiempo

In May 2021, Biden sent Manes to El Salvador again, but this time as business manageran appointment that was seen as a punishment for Bukele’s policies, since it did not grant him the rank of ambassador.

Since his arrival, Manes – in theory with instructions from the White House – arrived “talking hard” and his crosses with Bukele became constant on social networks. The diplomat also entered stepping on calluses because -with the help of her superiors- she had another official who worked at the embassy removed from his position and who was very close to former ambassador Johnson and the Bukele government.

It was that official, according to sources close to the case told EL TIEMPO, the one who unleashed the IG investigation that Senator Reisch mentioned. to establish if Manes had abused his power.

This newspaper also learned the results of said investigation where it was concluded that the official had not committed irregularities.

In any case, in November of that year, only six months after arriving in the country, Manes resigned after indicating that the government of El Salvador “was not interested” in having a relationship with the United States.

The controversial decisions of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador were harshly criticized by Manes.

Jean Elizabeth Manes, a conservative profile for Colombia

When the name of Manes began to sound at the beginning of 2022 as a possible ambassador for Colombia, some Democrats expressed concern given Manes’s combative spirit and his conservative upbringing (he studied at one of the most conservative universities in the country). Especially when it was confirmed that Gustavo Petro would be the president of Colombia.

Biden, however, nominated her in January of this year and has been waiting ever since for the Senate to summon her for her confirmation hearing.

But, according to what sources in both parties told this newspaper, there is a sector of Republicans – closely associated with former President Donald Trump – who do not like her because of her position on the Salvadoran president and her opposition to his security policies.

In fact, Bukele himself -say the sources- hired a lobbyist very close to the extreme right of the country to campaign against Manes and to whom he would be paying a juicy sum of money in return.

Parallel, A whole “pro-Manes” movement has been growing in the US which includes figures from the Republican establishment, the military and Democrats like Menéndez.

EL TIEMPO learned of a letter from the former head of the Southern Command, Admiral Craig Fallerwhere he says that Manes is the “perfect candidate” for Colombia, given his deep knowledge of security and defense issues.

Letter from the Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Roger Noriega, obtained by EL TIEMPO.

Likewise, another letter from the Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Roger Noriega, claims to have known the official throughout her 31 years of diplomatic exercise and attests to her “extensive abilities to manage diplomatic relations.”

By the way, this newspaper confirmed that at least five former US ambassadors in Colombia –Anne Patterson, Michael McKinley, Kevin Whitaker, Bill Brownfield, and William Wood– agreed to sign a joint letter endorsing the confirmation of Manes to fill the position in Colombia.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68