Saturday became the second hottest day in Moscow in the current summer season, the temperature rose to plus 31.7 degrees in the center. This was announced on Sunday, August 7, by Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center.

According to him, yesterday in European Russia was marked by abnormally hot weather.

He also noted that in places even temperature records were recorded for the first time since the hottest summer of 2010.

“In Moscow, at the VDNKh base weather station, the maximum thermometers showed plus 31.7 degrees, in the center of the capital, on Balchug, it was plus 32.8 degrees,” he said.RIA News“.

He stressed that it was only hotter on July 11. Then the temperature rose to 32.8 degrees.

Also, according to him, the previous maximum belongs to 2010, when the temperature was 37.3 degrees.