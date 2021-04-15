An empty classroom in a rural school.

Social change is almost always incremental. It takes time. Decades even. It often happens invisibly, outside of public venues, big debates, and headlines. This was the case in Latin America for a good part of this century, between approximately 2005 and 2019. Before the arrival of the pandemic.

In the period in question, inequality decreased in most countries in the region. In the big ones and in the small ones. In those governed by the left and the right. This fact has been thoroughly documented by dozens of social researchers. The magnitude of the decline was remarkable. In a country with high inequality like Brazil or Colombia, the income received by the richest 10% went from being 60 times the income corresponding to the poorest 10% to being 40 times. Latin America continued to be the most unequal region in the world. But the distributive progress was the greatest in the region’s checkered economic history.

The causes of social phenomena are always difficult to unravel. They tend to overlap and get confused. But one of the preponderant causes of the decline in inequality it was the educational advance. More young people were able to go to university, complete their secondary education or receive some type of technical education. Education partially offset the regressive effects of technological transformation and financial openness.

The educational advance decreased the returns to higher education, that is, it partially diluted the privileges of the more educated, reduced the wage gaps that in Latin America seem more like an abyss. The distributive progress was partial, incomplete, but it showed at least a path towards more just societies. He brought up the importance of education.

The pandemic could erase everything. A good part of the schools and colleges in the region have been closed for a year. According to the World Bank, educational poverty, which measures the percentage of children who do not meet a minimum reading requirement at age ten, could go from 51% to 62% in Latin America. Partly as a consequence of school dropout, partly as a consequence of lack of learning. If school closings continue, educational poverty will continue to grow. Opportunities will be concentrated in a privileged few. The pandemic and the measures taken would be deciding the lives of millions of people in advance.

A recent OECD study reveals a disturbing fact. The worst performing countries in the PISA tests, which measure the learning in language, mathematics and science of 15-year-olds, are the same ones that have kept schools closed for the longest time. The countries of Latin America are paradigmatic. They show worse historical results and greater pandemic closures. It is as if there were a kind of resignation, inexplicable passivity about the partial closure of education, particularly public education and especially rural education.

Even a good part of the so-called progressive politicians are indifferent. There is a kind of parliamentary apathy. The voices of protest are few and far between. In Colombia, at least, teacher unions seem busy denigrating public education and hindering any attempt to open up. Civil society has raised its voice, has indicated with some shyness the short-term consequences, the problems of mental health, nutrition, domestic violence and female unemployment. But the closures will likely continue for months. Politically there seems to be a paralyzing balance. Latin America largely decided to turn its back on education.

The pandemic will have long-lasting political, economic and social consequences. It is difficult to anticipate its magnitude. But inequality is likely to rise again. The incremental changes of the past will disappear quickly. Education will no longer counteract the regressive forces of technical change and global competition. Rather, it will amplify them. Millions will be left out of opportunities and any form of hope. No power of clairvoyance is needed to anticipate this result. The region’s passivity in the face of the educational catastrophe will translate into more unequal, more polarized and less just societies.

Alejandro Gaviria is former Minister of Health and Social Protection of Colombia and rector of the Universidad de los Andes