Holy Week is a special date for a large number of people, who take advantage of the situation to reflect and strengthen their religious customs. On this day, believers usually carry out certain practices that help them renew their faith, among which are walks through churches, trips to spiritual places, or even exclusive moments for the family. However, there are those who prefer to stay home to enjoy a large movie marathon with themes according to the occasion.

One of the tapes that is mandatory to see is 'Passion of Christ'a remembered film directed by Mel Gibson and starring Jim Caviezel that amazed the world after its premiere in 2004. For this reason, in the following note, we tell you where to find it streaming so that you can add it to your list and you can enjoy it during these days of recollection.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Rosalinda Celentano, the LGBT actress who played the devil in 'The Passion of the Christ'?

Where to watch 'The Passion of the Christ' full movie?

'Passion of Christ'film directed by Mel Gibson and which premiered on February 25, 2004, can be seen through the platform Star + throughout Latin America. To access this acclaimed title, you only need to log in to the service with your account. If you don't have one, you can subscribe by paying a monthly amount, which varies depending on your location.

Likewise, in countries like Chile and Colombia, the tape is also available for Movistar TVwhile in Mexico it is, similarly, in the catalog of ViX. Unfortunately, currently, it is not available on any platform in Spanish lands.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Passion of the Christ': what happened to Davide Marotta, the 'demon baby' who disturbed thousands?

'Passion of Christ', a film that was recorded in Aramaic, Latin and Hebrew, can also be seen through pages such as Cuevana, Pelisplus, Gnula, among others; However, if you enter these sites you must do so with complete caution, since they are services that transmit movies without any authorization. so access will have to be done under your own responsibility..

How many Oscars did 'The Passion of the Christ' win?

'Passion of Christ' managed to be considered in the final list of nominees after being part of three categories of the 77th edition of the Oscar Awards. These nominations were for best makeup, best soundtrack and best cinematography, but, unfortunately, it could not win any after losing to 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events', 'Finding Neverland' and 'The Aviator', respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Ben-Hur' (1959): where to watch the iconic film with Charlton Heston for Easter?

'The Passion of the Christ' gave a lot to talk about because of the cruelty shown in its scenes. Photo: Newmarket Films

What is the movie 'The Passion of the Christ' about?

“Jesus claims to be king of the Jews and everyone makes fun of him, especially Pilate, the Roman governor in Palestine. This gives the people the option to choose who to save, whether the murderer Barabbas or Jesus and the first one is chosen. Sentenced to death, Jesus is taken to Golgotha, the place where he will be crucified, guarded and scourged by Roman soldiers and carrying the heavy cross where he will die moments later,” indicates the synopsis of the film provided by SensaCine.

YOU CAN SEE: The only horror film that won best film in the entire history of the Oscars

What is the cast of 'The Passion of the Christ'?

Jim Caviezel as Jesus

Maia Morgenstern as Virgin Mary

Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene

Francesco DeVito as Simon Peter

Hristo Jivkov as John the Apostle

Hristo Shopov as Pontius Pilate

Mattia Sbragia as Caiaphas

Rosalinda Celentano as Satan

Luca Lionello as Judas Iscariot

Claudia Gerini as Claudia Procula.

#39The #Passion #Christ39 #Mel #Gibson #watch #full #movie #Spanish