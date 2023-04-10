Without a doubt, an Easter classic is “Passion of Christ”. The Mel Gibson film is seen every year on this date by hundreds of families despite the fact that it was released almost 20 years ago. With Jim Caviezel as the lead, the film was nominated in three categories at the 2005 Oscars and was awarded at the ninth edition of the Satellite Awards. If you want to enjoy this film, then we tell you where you can find it and more.

Trailer for “The Passion of the Christ”

What is “The Passion of the Christ” about?

The feature film presents the story of Jesus of Nazareth, who in Judea begins to announce the arrival of the Kingdom of God and surrounds himself with 12 men: disciples or apostles. His lessons attract a crowd of people who follow him and he recognizes him as the Messiah, a character who would free them and establish a new order based on justice. However, he is soon accused of treason to Rome and handed over to Pontius Pilatewho condemns him to die on the cross.

Where to SEE “The Passion of the Christ” ONLINE via STREAMING?

“The Passion of the Christ” can be seen on the Star Plus streaming platform. To do this, you must have a subscription.

Is the film worth watching? This said the critic

“Director Mel Gibson’s zeal is unmistakable, but ‘The Passion of the Christ’ will leave many viewers emotionally drained rather than spiritually uplifted,” the reviewer on Rotten Tomatoes ruled.

Who is who in “The Passion of the Christ”?

Jim Caviezel as Jesus

Monica Belluci as Mary Magdalene

Maia Morgenstern as Virgin Mary

Francesco Cabras as Gestas

Rosalinda Celentano like satan

Christo Jivkov as John.

