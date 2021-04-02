In 2004, Passion of Christ Mel Gibson’s became one of the highest grossing films of the year. As one of the most realistic versions of the last days of the son of God on Earth, the film not only attracted the attention of viewers, but also a religious group who criticized its premiere.

Taking into account its magnitude, in 2020, Jim caviezel, actor who played Jesus in the film, revealed that the sequel that has been developing since 2018 is still underway. “It will be great. We have been talking about this for a long time and I think it will be an important story for the cinema, “he told the Breitbart News portal in September last year.

The passion of the christ 2: title, script development and plot

In the interview he gave to the Caviezel portal, he not only confirmed that he will repeat his role, but that he, at that time, had already received a third draft of the script for the sequel. “Mel Gibson sent me the document. The film is taking by name The passion of Christ: resurrection. It will be impressive and important for the history of cinema, ”he shared.

Jim Caviezel talks about The Passion of the Christ 2

Also, he said that the film will expose the events that took place during the three days that Christ spent dead, after his crucifixion and subsequent resurrection.

On the other hand, who also spoke about this project was the scriptwriter Randall Wallace. In May 2020, he spoke with the MovieWeb portal about the film. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot. My college major was religion and I focused on the resurrection of Christ, which is the main theme of the sequel, “he said.

This is the latest news shared about the running process of the tape. It is expected that, with the passage of months and the pandemic, the project will come to light.

Passion of Christ it was released by Newmarket Films in 2004 and earned an impressive $ 612 million at the international box office. His budget was only $ 30 million.