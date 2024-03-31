The film 'The Passion of the Christ', directed by Mel Gibson in 2004, became a global phenomenon, after generating both admiration and controversy. Almost two decades after its release, Gibson returns with 'The Passion of the Christ 2', a sequel that promises to be as impactful as the original. The first part, known for its raw depiction of the last hours of Jesus Christ, grossed more than $622 million and was positioned as one of the most successful R-rated films in the United States and Canada.

The expectation for this second installment is high. The plot will focus on the events after the crucifixion, specifically the resurrection of Jesus, a topic less explored in religious cinema. With a focus on the three days, from Good Friday to Easter Sunday, the film seeks to offer a unique perspective on this pivotal moment in Christianity.

What will 'The Passion of the Christ 2' be about?

'The Passion of the Christ 2', or in English as 'The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection', will focus on the resurrection of Jesus and the events surrounding it. The narrative will begin with the burial of Christ and will continue with the moments of anguish experienced by the apostles until Easter Sunday. Additionally, the film is expected to show the political and religious intrigues that took place in Jerusalem during those days.

To make the first installment of 'The Passion of the Christ', Mel Gibson invested a total of only 30 million dollars. In the end it raised more than 620 million. Photo: Sensacine.

What will be the main cast of 'The Passion of the Christ 2'?

Jim CaviezeHe (the same protagonist of 'Sound of Freedom') will reprise his iconic role as Jesus of Nazareth, a character that gave him international recognition. Along with him, the return of Maia Morgenstern like the Virgin Mary and Francesco De Vito like Peter. Unfortunately, Christo Jivkovwho played Juan in the first film, passed away in 2023, so his character will likely be replaced or excluded from the sequel.

Jim Caviezel gained worldwide fame after playing Mel Gibson's Jesus in 'The Passion of the Christ'. Photo: El País.

When is the world premiere of 'The Passion of the Christ 2'?

Although there is no official release date, Mel Gibson has hinted that the film could hit theaters in late 2025.. The director has emphasized the importance of taking the time to ensure the sequel is as moving and powerful as the original.

What did Mel Gibson say about his movie 'The Passion of the Christ 2'?

In a recent interview with a North American web portal, Mel Gibson revealed that he is working on two versions of the script with writer Randall Wallace. One of them follows a more traditional structure, while the other is described by Gibson as an “acid trip” as it explores spiritual and supernatural dimensions. The director has expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that the sequel will be a unique cinematic experience.

Official trailer for 'The Passion of the Christ 1'