The tournament started and #OurFutbol returned to the TNT Sports screen. There were goals, luxuries and good
matches, but this first date left a surprise: Unión, very deservedly, defeated
River last champion by 1-0 with a goal by Mauro Luna. Also, none of the other big 4
managed to take all 3 points.
This day began on Thursday with the victories of Central Córdoba, Sarmiento and Argentinos Jrs
while on Friday, Vélez was the only team that kept the 3 points after their victory
against Aldosivi and the other three matches of the day ended in a draw, including the presentation of
Pedro Troglio as DT of San Lorenzo against Banfield.
During the weekend, 6 games were played, 3 on Saturday and another 3 on Sunday. At
The first of these was the surprise victory of Unión, in Santa Fé, against River de Gallardo, but
The return of Mauro Boselli also took place, with a goal, in the great triumph of Estudiantes in
UNO against Eduardo Dominguez’s Independiente, who was making his debut in the Red. In
the other game of the day, Huracán defeated Lanús 1-0 at the Ducó. While Sunday began
with the boring draw between Racing and Gimnasia and the victory of Platense vs Talleres with the goal of
Gonzalo Bergessio at 94 minutes. The date and this day closed with the controversial equality
between Boca and Colón in a Bombonera that was full but suffered from the poor condition of the
playing field.
Soccer doesn’t stop and you’re going to have everything on the TNT Sports screen. Tomorrow, the faces will be seen
Rosario Central and Velez from 7:30 p.m. at the Gigante de Arroyito and the presentation of Lanús before
the newly promoted Barracas. On Wednesday we will have River’s debut at home from 9:30 p.m.
when the Millionaire receives Patronato and a key match for the permanence between Tigre and
Central Cordoba. Date 2 will close with three games, among which the visit of
Racing to Florencio Varela to play against Defense and Justice.
