Light, flower and order are the watchwords of Holy Week in Cartagena, whose trail extends these days through Madrid, the capital of tourism. The beauty of the thirds, the compenetration of the portapassos, the spectacularity of the thrones, the chromatic richness of the flowers, the play of light and shadow, the uprightness of the pickets, the martial nature of the city’s military past and present, the different expressions of feeling and emotion, the Mediterranean character… appear in the outdoor photographic exhibition ‘Passion for Cartagena. Portraits and images of your Holy Week’ which was inaugurated this Thursday on the Paseo de Recoletos, one of the busiest areas of the capital.

The exhibition reviews the most representative scenes of Cartagena’s Great Week, declared of International Tourist Interest, through 24 images that are placed on 12 totem poles in the central promenade, at the height of Plaza de Colón, until next January 29.

The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, opened the presentation ceremony emphasizing that the photographs “transmit the emotion and devotion” felt by the processionists”, hence “those who already know our Holy Week will choose it again, and those who discover it these days, they will be in love and impregnated with our kindness».

This collection is part of the photographic archive of LA VERDAD, enlarged by snapshots captured by the unique gazes of photojournalists Pablo Sánchez, Antonio Gil and José María Rodríguez, the result of three decades of work covering Holy Week in Cartagena, also known for to be the earliest riser in Spain, since the Way of the Cross of Cristo del Socorro begins in the early hours of Friday of Sorrows.

“Photographers demonstrate an ability to take snapshots that capture emotions,” praised the newspaper’s director, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, who underlined the newspaper’s vocation for, apart from informing the million and a half monthly readers of what is happening in the Region of Murcia, to project abroad, through this platform, the heritage of cities like Cartagena. “We are going to contribute to more tourists coming,” he added, sharing this declaration of intent with “the exceptional work of the brotherhoods, the Cartagena civil society and the commitment of Hidrogea.”

The 24 images, engraved on the retinas of Cartagena residents and visitors, include QR codes with detailed information on each work, both in Spanish and English, so that the national and international public can learn in depth about the most unique moments of this festivity. It should be remembered that Madrid is celebrating this week the International Tourism Fair, Fitur 2023, in which more than 200,000 professional visitors and the general public are expected to attend.

The exhibition, organized by LA VERDAD, the Cartagena and Hidrogea City Council, offers the viewer different perspectives of the feeling of the brotherhood and of the local Holy Week, with the aim of keeping alive the flame of the processionist tradition that supports its four great passion brotherhoods: the Marrajos, the Californios, the Risen One and the Cristo del Socorro.