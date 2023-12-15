The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature in Kuwait mourned the poet, writer and businessman Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain, who died today, Friday, at the age of 87 years.

A statement by the Council, published by the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), stated that the late “one of the most prominent men of culture and poetry in the Kuwaiti and Arab cultural scene, as he published several collections of poetry, also headed the Al-Babtain Group for Poetic Creativity, and held a number of positions in a number of… Educational and literary institutions in the Arab world.

Al-Babtain published his first collection of poems in 1995, entitled (Bouh Al-Bawadi), while his second collection came in 2004, entitled (A Traveler in the Wasteland). As for his third collection, which was published in 2017, it was titled (Songs of Al-Fayafi).

He published a book in 2017 entitled (Reflections for Peace) in Arabic and English.

In 1989, he founded the Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation, which was launched in Cairo under the name (Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Award Foundation for Poetic Creativity) as a non-profit cultural institution.

He received an honorary doctorate from several universities, including an honorary doctorate in literature from Yarmouk University of Jordan in 2001, an honorary doctorate in humanities from Joy University in Kyrgyzstan in 2002, and an honorary doctorate from Kuwait University in 2015, in recognition of his material contributions and literary and academic efforts to spread the Arabic language.