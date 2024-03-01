The head of the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, Mustafa Kamel, announced the death of musician Helmy Bakr, this Friday evening, at the age of 86, after a long career during which he performed hundreds of songs for the most prominent Egyptian and Arab singers.

Bakr's health condition had deteriorated over the past three months and he received medical care in a hospital before completing treatment at home.

Helmy Eid Muhammad Bakr was born in December 1937. He graduated from the Higher Institute of Arabic Music and simultaneously obtained a Bachelor’s degree in the Faculty of Commerce. He then worked as a music teacher in a school before resigning and devoting himself to music.

A dream tune for great singers such as Laila Murad, Warda Al-Jazairia, Fayza Ahmed, Najat Al-Saghira, Maher Al-Attar, Yasmine Al-Khayyam, Muhammad Rushdi, Asala Nasri, Samira Saeed, Imad Abdel Halim, Medhat Saleh, and Ghada Ragab.

He composed the music for many plays, including “Hawadit” by the Adwaa Al-Sahara troupe, “My Beautiful Lady” by Fouad Al-Muhandis and Shweikar, and “Musika in the Eastern District” by Samir Ghanem and Safaa Abu Al-Saud.

In cinema, he composed music for films including (A Thing of Torment), (The Three Madmen), (For Whom the Sun Shines), (The Pickpocket), and (The Last Gentleman).

He participated in composing Fawazir Ramadan for more than 15 years, performing with Nelly, Sherihan, and Yahya Al-Fakharani.

The deceased was a permanent member of the Preparatory Committee for the Arab Music Festival and an honorary president of the Syndicate of Musical Professions.