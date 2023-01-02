Seven passengers of the Air Astana plane were injured and burned, hitting the turbulence zone

Seven passengers on an Air Astana plane en route from Tashkent to Alma-Ata were injured and burned after entering the turbulence zone. This is reported with reference to the press service of the air carrier. RIA News.

“During the flight, the airliner suddenly fell into a zone of severe turbulence. According to preliminary information, seven passengers received various injuries and burns,” the company said.

Representatives of Air Astana specified that the pilots informed the airport services about the incident. Ambulances are waiting for passengers at the airport.