The Times of India: AirAsia passenger harassed flight attendant on flight to Goa

An AirAsia passenger was kicked off a flight and put on trial for harassing a flight attendant. About it reported edition of The Times of India.

It is known that the Asian carrier was preparing to depart from Bengaluru International Airport to Goa on September 13. Just before takeoff, 40-year-old Anil Kumar from the Indian state of Karnataka began harassing a flight attendant.

“As the 21-year-old flight attendant was boarding passengers, he began to misbehave with her, attempting to touch her inappropriately and grab her arm. He also made sly remarks,” a representative of the investigation told reporters.

Crew members eventually kicked Kumar off the plane and handed him over to the police. The attacker was placed in custody, where he will await trial.

Earlier, a passenger of the Indian airline Vistara tried to kiss a flight attendant and attacked crew members and fellow passengers. After landing, the police arrested the rowdy, and he went to trial.