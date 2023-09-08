Vistara passenger harassed flight attendant during flight and was arrested by police

A passenger of the Indian airline Vistara tried to kiss a flight attendant, attacked crew members and fellow travelers and went on trial. This is reported Deccan Herald.

The incident occurred on a flight from Muscat (Oman) to Dhaka (Bangladesh). During the flight, 30-year-old Mohammed Dulal harassed the flight attendant, hugged her and wanted to kiss her. Dulal then attacked the men who decided to subdue him.

Related materials:

During the transplant in Mumbai, the brawler was arrested by the police. Based on the complaint of the flight attendant, a case was initiated against him. The offender will be brought to justice.

Earlier it was reported that a Jet2 passenger was arrested for molesting a flight attendant during a flight. The incident happened on a flight from Manchester to Ibiza. The man refused to obey the instructions of the crew members, after which he felt one of the flight attendants on the thigh.