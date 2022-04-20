Passenger who refused to give up a seat by the window to a 10-year-old child was humiliated online

An airplane passenger was humiliated online for refusing to give up her window seat to a ten-year-old child. About it writes Daily Mail.

The tourist shared her story on the parent forum Mumsnet. According to her, she specially paid 44 pounds (4.6 thousand rubles) to sit at the window next to the young man during the flight to Gran Canaria.

When boarding, a woman with a 10-year-old girl turned to her with a request to change places so that the child could sit next to her mother, but the passenger refused to give up her seat.

The girl’s post caused a mixed reaction from netizens. Users called the traveler petty and accused of indifference to children. “I wouldn’t be able to enjoy comfort, knowing that a child is sitting next to me, who feels bad through my fault”, “Your young man is already an adult, he could sit separately from you”, “You acted immorally,” they wrote in the comments.

However, many users, on the contrary, supported the decision of the passenger. “You did the right thing. If you want to fly by the window, pay”, “At the age of 10, the child is already independent enough to be without a mother for a couple of hours”, “Not everyone can fight back these nasty mothers, whom everyone supposedly owes. You are great,” they said.

Earlier in February, an American Airlines flight attendant revealed a non-obvious reason why it’s dangerous to change seats on a plane without first warning crew members. According to her, before takeoff, mandatory weighing and balancing procedures are carried out – thus, the crew members are convinced that the liner is ready for takeoff.