Passenger forgot about the puppy in the backpack during the screening at the airport and sent the bag through the scanner

In the United States, the owner of the dog put the pet in a backpack and sent it through an X-ray scanner to inspect luggage at the airport – for his absent-mindedness, the man was known as a flayer on the net. This case is reported in TwitterU.S. Transportation Security Service account for the Great Lakes region.

The incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. The attached photo shows an x-ray showing the outline of a small brown puppy crammed into a small backpack.

Photo: @TSA_GreatLakes

A passenger on the plane reportedly forgot to inform security about the animal inside the bag before placing it on the scanner’s conveyor belt. Nevertheless, it is not known for certain whether the traveler really forgot about the pet, or whether he tried to secretly carry the puppy on board the aircraft.

The post sparked outrage among Twitter users. Thus, one commentator suggested that the owner of the dog be sent through an X-ray scanner as punishment, while another called for the owner of the puppy to be sent to prison for cruelty to animals. Most users agreed that the passenger was trying to avoid the fee for carrying pets in hand luggage.

Earlier in October, a couple of tourists suddenly discovered their dog in a suitcase, which hid between things. It was noted that the travelers found the pet by accident – an employee of the airport asked to open the bag and shift some of the things, who noticed that the baggage weight was exceeded.