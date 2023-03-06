US private jet passenger dies from turbulence injuries

In the United States, a passenger on a private jet died during a flight when the aircraft hit an area of ​​severe turbulence. Writes about it Mirror.

The Bombardier Challenger 300 business jet followed the route from Keane, New Hampshire to Leesburg, Virginia, however, having fallen into severe turbulence, was forced to change course. 20 minutes after takeoff, the aircraft commander decided to abort the flight due to severe shaking and make an emergency landing at Bradley Airport in Connecticut.

There were three passengers and two crew members on board the private jet. At the airport, the business jet was met by an ambulance. State police confirmed that one passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but the nature of the injuries was not disclosed. It is also not reported whether the deceased was wearing a seat belt during the flight.

It is noted that the staff of the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States seized the black box of the aircraft to investigate the incident. They also interview two crew members and the remaining passengers.

Earlier in March, about 20 tourists flying from German Frankfurt am Main to the island of Mauritius aboard a Condor Airlines plane were injured after the liner hit a severe turbulence zone. After landing, passengers requiring medical attention were hospitalized.