At the Dmitrovskaya station of the gray line of the Moscow metro, a passenger fell onto the rails. On Sunday, March 21, reports Interfax citing a source familiar with the situation.

It is clarified that the incident occurred in the afternoon at about 15:15 Moscow time. To save a person, it was necessary to relieve the stress on a particular rail. There is no information about the condition of the passenger.

According to the press service of the Moscow metro, in connection with the incident, trains have been interrupted on the Savelovskaya – Vladykino section. In the opposite direction, trains move at increased intervals.

Earlier, at the Khoroshevskaya station, schoolchildren rescued a man who, due to an earlier stroke, felt unwell and fell onto the tracks. Soon the metro officers and policemen appeared at the station, but the victim refused the help of doctors.

