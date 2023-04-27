Traveler and TikTok blogger Keenan urged passengers not to applaud at the end of a flight

The traveler and blogger has drawn up strict rules of etiquette for plane passengers and sparked anger online. He shared his opinion in a video for TikTok, the publication drew attention to the publication Daily Mail.

In the video, 30-year-old Ben Keenan from Seattle said that when landing, it is imperative to greet the flight attendants, since they allegedly are not paid for the time spent at the entrance to the aircraft. The man also called disgusting people taking off their shoes during the flight, and encouraged mothers to use changing tables instead of chairs.

According to Keenan, passengers in the aisle seats are not allowed to sleep on the plane because they need to let fellow travelers go to the toilet. In addition, the blogger asked subscribers not to recline their seats, not to bring things with a pungent smell on board, and not to applaud at the end of the flight.

“Finally, we don’t get up right away. Do you know why? Even if your knees hurt, so do the others who have to wait until you get to the exit,” concluded Keenan.

The publication of the man caused controversy on the network, most of the subscribers refused to follow the rules, considering some of them illogical. “Well no, I will definitely take off my shoes and I’m not going to turn around to check the person from behind, but just gently lean back”, “There are airlines that even provide special bags for shoes”, “What harm do you have that I just stand on place?”, “I don’t agree about the backrest, I paid for my seat and lean back”, “Why are people so afraid of bare feet?” users wrote.

Earlier, etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore said that she considers the lack of common sense when traveling by plane to be the main disadvantage of most travelers. Some passengers “forget to pack their manners” when they go on a trip, she said.