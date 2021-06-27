The first who could fulfill the European dream was Jose Manuel de la Torre in 1988 with the Real Oviedo from Spain. It took more than 15 years for another rojiblanco to take the big step, in the case of Carlos candle, who did not even make his debut in the first team, but after being world champion-sub 17 in 2015 he was signed by the Arsenal In that same year.

Later came Carlos Salcido with the PSV Eidhoven in 2006 and Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodriguez in 2008 with the same club, Omar Bravo in 2008 with the Deportivo La Coruña, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in 2010 with the Manchester United Y Ulises Davila in 2011 with the Chelsea.

However, not all of them have done very well and this is the step of the last five footballers that the Sacred Herd sent to Europe:

In 2014 he left as a loan with the Porto of Portugal, unable to earn a starting position, so he was sent to Porto B.

With this squad, the national team played 65 games, receiving 85 goals, but leaving their arc at zero 18 times.

Later, in 2016, it was sent as a loan with the Uniao Madeira, being a starter, living eleven commitments with 18 goals against.

For 2017 he was sent to APOEL Nicosia of Cyprus, receiving the confidence to start, even had the opportunity to be the first Aztec goalkeeper to play in a UEFA Champions League, in the 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund, thanks to a good save over the Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite staying in Europe for a long time and adding a Cyprus First Division title to his record, he did not convince the Dragons and returned to Mexico to wear the Chivas colors on June 5, 2018.

After a good League at the Closing 2015, the Eintracht Frankfurt He brought him into their ranks on December 18, 2015, in a transaction of around four million dollars over three years.

His time in German football started very well, however, with the passage of time the injuries began to appear, precisely one on his back that took him away from the fields for a long time.

In his time with the Eagles he was awarded a Germany Cup, which they beat the always favorite Bayern Munich by a score of 1-3, although Fabián did not participate due to the issue of injuries.

In the end, the two-time World Cup player accumulated 50 commitments with eight goals and seven assists, until in 2019 he decided to go to the Major League Soccer with the Philadelphia Union.

It was on August 21 when his assignment with a purchase option to the Fiorentina, thanks to this, he was also able to debut in the Europa League.

With the Viola, El Titán added 20 matches, with only one assist. After one year, the Eintracht Frankfurt He acquired it on loan and in 2018 they made the purchase option effective for four years.

Already in the German team, he became an indisputable headline, living 32 games, raising the Germany Cup, in which he was the initial contesting the 90 minutes.

Thanks to his constant activity in German football, the defender arrived in great shape at the Russia World Cup 2018, being one of the best Aztec elements, although surprisingly, Tigres repatriated him for the Clausura 2019.

After showing a low level, he returned to the Bajío in the Clausura 2017, returning to the fold after six months. Despite this, he did not enter into the rojiblancos’ plans and without making much noise, he suddenly managed to jump to Europe with the Rangers from Scotland, at the request of the Portuguese technical director Pedro Caixinha.

With the Teddy bears, the midfielder gave good sparks, to the extent of accumulating five goals in 14 duels, however, at the same time he was booed by the fans considering that he had a low level.

Barely six months lasted his time in Scotland, since it was later played in the Second Division of Poland until returning to Mexico.

After having obtained five titles with the Guadalajara, on May 7, 2018 the Getafe he became interested in their services, making his pass official.

However, the Azulones made a bad move to the central defender, since in July they made it known that he did not enter into plans and had to find accommodation in another team, fortunately he was able to do it with the Real Oviedo, although in the Second Division of Spain, for two seasons.

With the Carbayones, the defender became the undisputed starter in the fight to promote the team to LaLiga, adding a total of 24 matches and a score.

Unfortunately, he could not reach his goal of playing in the First Division, retreating on June 12, 2019 with Chivas.