Yannis Louloudis He is a Greek sneaker collector. On his Instagram account, which has more than 200,000 followers, he shows off expensive clothes, trips to Dubai and, above all, limited editions of trainers. In 2021, at just 17 years old, Louloudis became famous when he launched the Basok Low, a pair of trainers very similar to the famous Nike Dunk, but with the recognisable corporate green and the logo, a green sun, of Pasok, the Socialist Party of Greece. They were called Basok because in street slang the letter P is pronounced like B. The ragpicker Snik, an icon of urban fashion, published an unboxing video that boosted sales. And they were not cheap: 300 euros, when the minimum wage was around 700. On the tongue there was an embroidered phrase: “There is money.” This was said in 2009 by the then Prime Minister, Giorgos Papandreou, of Pasok, at the beginning of a crisis that would destroy the party system that had been in power since 1974. The pillar on which it was based had been Pasok.

The Socialists were not happy about becoming a fashion brand. They threatened to file a complaint and Louloudis withdrew them from the market. When asked in an interview if he understood the controversy, he said that he knew about Pasok “from the memes”. For him it was not so much a party as an element of popular culture that was made fun of. The young man explained that every time he offered a very expensive pair of shoes, his networks were filled with comments such as: “With Pasok they would buy them from you”. The Socialist party symbolised, in the imagination of depoliticised young people, the ironic nostalgia for the times of economic prosperity that their parents had told them about. For years, thousands of memes with this theme had been circulating on Greek networks. “With Pasok, we gave presents to Santa Claus”; “With Pasok, we turned on the air conditioning to compensate for the heat of the heating”.

In fact, by 2021, Pasok no longer existed as an electoral brand. It is difficult to summarise the turbulent years that followed the 2008 crash. In addition to brutal social cuts, dozens of general strikes, riots on an inconceivable scale, squares filled with indignation, loss of purchasing power and even a drop in life expectancy, there were many elections in Greece. So many that a sarcastic saying became popular: “Before, we voted every four years and went on holiday every summer. Now we go on holiday every four years and vote every few months.”

With each election, Pasok lost support, and each electoral failure was followed by splits, which in turn led to the renaming of the parties that left and those that stayed: Democratic Left, The Olive Tree-Democratic Alliance, Movement of Democratic Socialists, Movement for Change… The decline of the Greek socialists seemed so inexorable that, in several languages, a verb was created to define the process of centre-left parties destined to disappear: Pasokization.

Yannis Louloudis holds a pair of Basok Low sneakers. Photos provided by Yannis Louloudi

Paradoxically, the less weight the party had, the more the ironic image of Pasok as a synonym for stability and abundance became established. Photos of Papandreou, the party’s founder and prime minister for 10 years, became part of the usual iconography on television comedy shows and, above all, on Facebook.

Biologist Yorgos Kankas recalls his surprise the first time he was invited to a Pasok-themed party. “In 2013, the party was in free fall and I didn’t know anyone who wanted to vote for it. Then, in Thessaloniki, I was invited to a ‘PASOK event’ – a fancy dress party where participants had to wear outfits reminiscent of the era of socialist glory.” There weren’t just parties. Facebook groups organised get-togethers where attendees dressed in green clothes and recreated rallies in a satirical way. Young people used its symbols, slogans and references to the party in a mocking and nostalgic tone. Since the electoral brand had disappeared, no one produced new merchandising. Thus, flags, key chains, caps or any object with the green sun symbol became more valuable on the second-hand market.

Although initially intended as a joke, the constant mention of Pasok made it a popular party among young people. The visibility of the jokes gradually translated into visibility among a generation that seemed destined to ignore it. Some party leaders began to participate in the joke and took advantage of the opportunity to rebuild Pasok’s image.

And, in the end, it happened: ironic consumption revitalised the party to such an extent that in 2022, the Socialists recovered their historic name and logo. In the recent European elections, they reached almost 13%, tripled the number of seats and consolidated themselves as the third force.

This May, Yannis Louloudis launched a pair of sneakers with the logo and corporate colour of New Democracy, the party currently in power. But unlike the Socialists, the right saw the potential from the start. and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself posed next to Louloudis with a pair in his handand another on the feet. Just in case.

Goodbye, Pasok: Anatomy of a fall Corruption cases precipitated the decline of a historic party. In addition to their handling of the economic crisis, Pasok founded by Andreas Papandreou (pictured) and the conservatives of New Democracy were also tainted by corruption. One of the most famous cases involved ministers from both parties paying millions in bribes to Siemens for contracts for the 2004 Olympic Games. Some of the cases have not yet been resolved, but the image of the parties has been tarnished to this day.

