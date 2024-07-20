With the Success achieved by Governor Rocha Last Tuesday July 17th in Governmentin the talks with the in charge of the UAS Rector’s Officehe conflict of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa take a channel that can lead you to a favorable solution for the Institution.

On this occasion the public powers of the state They drew up an effective strategy when the Congress of the appeal on the protection to the Higher Education Law of the State of Sinaloaand throw the ball into the court of the uaseña administrationthat fails to react intelligently. He consultation process for the reform of the Organic Law will not stop. In addition, the negotiations in the Interior Ministry made very clear the strong support of the Presidency for the man from Badiragua, since the criminal cases brought against officials will not be a bargaining chip for the approval of these reforms.

In the Mexico Cityhe PAS-UAS contingent lost the monopoly of the street when faced with people from a movement that is beginning to grow and whose laudable objective is rescue Casa Rosalina.

The university bureaucracy is resisting the legislative process and continues to take legal measures to stop it, but these are ineffective.

If the government’s strategy is successful, Congress will issue a reform to the LO, and it is likely that it will govern the election of the University Council and Technical Councils, which must take place next November. Likewise, in the following weeks a titular rector or rector will have to be named by universal vote, which will open a process of administrative and academic renewal, but above all in the government structures. With the new regulations, legal figures that are currently absent in the regulatory framework of the UAS can be incorporated, such as gender equality, the right to a life free of violence, the establishment of full accountability mechanisms, and having an autonomous university court that guarantees the constitutionality of internal life.

In this context, active groups are emerging in many academic units that are beginning to take steps to participate in the great reform process that is approaching. It is possible that in September a broad front will be formed at the UAS, where different expressions of students, professors, administrators, and academics will converge, taking a stand against the monolith that the PAS has been until now. Independent activism is a reality that can no longer be stopped with the typical repressive measures.

The first drumbeats of the funeral bell for Cuenismo in Sinaloa can already be heard.

There is great hope that with the changes that are foreseen, the contractual order will be restructured, the granting of full-time positions based on political criteria will end, the University Council will recover its legality and democratic life, the technical councils will once again be at the head of the management of the academic units, there will be honest management of resources, an atmosphere of tolerance will be restored and freedom of expression will be something natural in the life of the UAS. We need to say goodbye to the authoritarianism and the officious aggression against dissidents that prevail today.

There is a breath of change that could give rise to a new university.

