The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García Cantó, yesterday inaugurated the new road education park that has been built in the Paseo Rosales Infant Education school. This school is committed to the maximum safety of its children and one of the actions is to promote the transmission of the values ​​offered by Road Safety Education, so that minors know how to function on the streets of the city, according to the director of the educational center, María Angeles Sanchez.

After six years carrying out the project, in this 2020-2021 academic year the center has been able to prepare a space with images related to the objectives and concepts proposed for the development of the plan, as explained by the mayor of Education of the City of Molina de Segura , Isabel Gadea.

For her part, the Traffic Councilor for the Molinense corporation, Julia Fernández, pointed out that the park is adapted for children from 0 to 3 years old. Likewise, Fernández pointed out that road safety education has improved substantially during the last 34 years. Specifically, since the schoolchildren from the different municipalities receive road training classes taught by Local Police officers.