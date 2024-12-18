Seven and a half months have passed since Óscar Díaz took the boat of Pasapalabra with 1,816,000 euros in The Rosco and the Antena 3 program will receive new contestants and the prize will be reset with 100,000 euros.

This Wednesday, Pasapalabra reached a round figure, one million euros, and both Rosa and Manu told Roberto Leal what they would use the money for.

“What would you do with a million euros?”the presenter asked the Madrid native. “I arrived with 100,000, you added a zero and imagine what changes things,” the contestant joked.

Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

“I would use it to help my familycontinue studying and a little whim, if possible…”, Manu explained. “Some could be done, you would have something for some,” the Sevillian told him.

“What would we do with that million?” the host of the Antena 3 program asked Rosa. “It’s a lot of money, I don’t even know what I would give it for.”admitted the participant.





The Galician continued saying that “I would love for my parents to have everything they wanted without having to think about pennies.. “I would also love to continue doing what I do without thinking about the economic part.”