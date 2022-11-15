One of the great topics of debate in our democratic system is public financing. It is directly associated with the prerogatives of political parties and with the position they have as forces in this area. It is also linked to their work for the benefit of democracy and society as a whole. How they are used and what utility is given to the aforementioned prerogatives.

Some political parties use public resources from our taxes to pay for a party bureaucracy. There are leaders who live in comfort thanks to these prerogatives, whose benefits extend to their families. In such a way that they have the luxury of hiring drivers and even domestic employees. This is not grace or anything ethical.

Others use them to encourage those who carry out the transport and buy the vote in the neighborhoods and marginalized communities, taking advantage of the adverse socioeconomic situation in which they find themselves.

Hardly anyone uses them to mobilize contingents in the implementation of programs of a social nature. In activism that results in the direct benefit of those who have the least. Although there are creative ways that do not require the use of prerogatives for those purposes. More when militants and sympathizers participate with humanistic conviction and social commitment.

The ideal is that the money from the taxes paid by the people to support the political parties in our democratic system is not diverted or applied irregularly, because we conceive them as sacred resources that must be used with the utmost honesty as ordered by law. and other regulatory provisions. Even more so if it derives from our legal system, as well as from the trust and will of the citizens expressed at the polls.

These prerogatives are called public financing, and it is what the State grants in accordance with the Law. There are two other categories or sources of income to support political parties: private and self-financing.

In this collaboration we will refer only to the so-called public financing, that is, to that derived from the prerogatives, limiting it only to that corresponding to the political parties that operate in Sinaloa, whether national or local, for the fiscal year 2023.

Article 65, section A, subsection a) of the Electoral Institutions and Procedures Law of the State of Sinaloa, establishes with respect to public financing that political parties will be entitled to it during the year of the election and the two subsequent ones that, in accordance with the rules established in the aforementioned provision, the General Council of the Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa, in a session held on August 22 of this year, approved the public financing of political parties for the year 2023, for ordinary expenses, a total of 141 ‘160,739.32, distributed as follows: National Action Party (PAN) $16,443,511.78; Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) $33,079,307.45; Labor Party (PT) $10,566,390.78; Citizen Movement Party (MC) $11,691,078.85; Sinaloense Party (PAS) $15,496,288.69; Brown Party $ 53’884,161.77.

Of these amounts, five percent corresponds to training, of which the total mentioned shows the amount of $7’058,036.97, and its distribution is as follows: PAN $822,175.59; the PRI $1,653,965.37; the PT $528,319.54; to the MC $584,553.94; to PAS $774,814.43, and to Morena $2,694,208.09.

In which if we have seen and we know that training is carried out, it is in the Sinaloense Party. This is a political institute that, in addition to complying with the rules that govern the operation or exercise of public financing, also develops various social programs, since since its foundation, the PAS has carried out just over 60 programs of this nature, among which that those of health stand out as an online doctor, with which they have attended just over 88,500 consultations in various specialties; services have also been provided in dentistry and ophthalmology; performed many types of surgeries. And we know that the PAS has supported the supply of just over 6,700 medical prescriptions, granted 1,596 ultrasound services; 833 clinical laboratory services have been provided, likewise, they have also donated a large number of wheelchairs for people with motor disabilities, various prostheses, and have provided haircuts, donated blankets, taught English and pastry classes, and As if that were not enough, sports clinics are also carried out in various branches and categories, among many other specific actions; benefiting from these and many other programs to just over 450,000 Sinaloans, especially people in a vulnerable situation or with limited economic resources. Hence, as we have said on other occasions, facts speak better than a million words.

That is why we say with full conviction that this is the type of political parties that we need in our country, and of course here in Sinaloa.