Undoubtedly, we live in a partidocracia, that is, governed by political parties. The roles were reversed and instead of the parties being subservient to the citizenry, it is the latter that is forced to submit to the parties.

An elected person actually occupies a position because the citizens decided so, and with this they acquire the responsibility of representing everyone or administering everyone’s taxes. But it is not so in reality. The elect does not only represent the base of his party, nor does he represent the community that elected him, much less the general public, he only attends to the interests and guidelines of the leaders of his party.

The parties are a means, never an end in themselves, they are the means to promote a candidate who could or could not be elected, they are not the owners of the decisions, no matter how much they want to believe it, they are the representatives and not the owners of the town; they are owed to the people, although some think that the people owe them.

Partidocracy does not differ much from autocracy, the latter being defined as “a political regime in which a single person governs without submitting to any type of limitation and with the power to promulgate and modify laws at will”, while partyocracy “is a term that is used to designate the system of government in which, although theoretically it lives in a representative democracy, the only actors in the political landscape are the big political parties”

As can be seen, both regimes move away from a democracy, which is a “political system that defends the sovereignty of the people and their right to choose and control their rulers.”

The solution is citizen empowerment, it is that citizens stop being omissive, that they assume their responsibility before the community to which they belong and that they take charge of the obligations that they have as citizens.

In conclusion, the contemptible partidocracy is not only the responsibility of the parties that abuse it, but of the society that with its indifference allows it.

The partidocracia can only survive if it has the complicity of the people and it will be the people who can put an end to it.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to fully reach a democratic state.

