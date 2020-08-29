Most foreign fans cannot travel to France to attend the Grande Boucle this year. As for the French, they are revising their program downwards.

One hundred and seventy-six riders at the start in Nice, Saturday, August 29, 21 stages and as many cuddly toys at stake, a yellow jersey at the finish … On paper, the Tour de France, delayed by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, closely resembles the 106 previous editions. But it is in the scenery that the most notable changes should take place. If the Cistercian abbeys dear to lovers of helicopter views have not budged an inch, many of the 10 to 12 million spectators claimed by the organization should be missed by the roadside.

“My passion for the Tour de France is in my heart, in my flesh. My fear of the virus is in my head.” Karin hesitated for a long time before skipping her annual trip to France. This pillar of the “Norwegian turn”, one of the best places of the final stage on the Champs-Elysées, had to resign himself to it, death in the soul. Norway classified France in the red zone. It advises its nationals not to go there, except for essential reasons. But cheering on house sprinter Alexander Kristoff does not fall into this category. “I ended up giving up in Augustsighs Bent, another Norwegian, who has long clung to the hope of being able to stand on a beer keg, the better to see above the front rows of spectators. I was still praying for just the last stop. Usually I arrive after the second day off and have been racing the whole last week. “

Exit the “turn of the Norwegians”. There will also be no videos of collective communion on the steep roads of the Alps and the Pyrenees. Last year, the images of the group of British supporters Beefeater Bend making the crowd dance had a considerable impact (the International Cycling Union had also awarded it the prize for video of the year). In this happy fair, the dance leaders were English, the DJs Dutch, and the man dressed as a South African T-Rex. This one cannot currently even set foot on French soil. As for the others, they would risk quarantine if they came to France.

The only Links Rechts video you’ll ever need. Beefeaters, Bananaman, kids forced to where our hats whether they like it or not …… oh and a T’Rex on his way to the shops. Peak Beefeater Bend! #TDF # TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/iTlvZUnVWH – Beefeater Bend (@tdfbeefeaters) July 25, 2019

Here again, reason prevailed. “We made our decision at the start of the week, says Jay Guarnieri, one of the merry drilles disguised as guardian of the Tower of London, even in full dodger. Giving up the pinnacle of our season is heartbreaking, but it would be irresponsible to attract cycling fans from all over the world to a party like any other year. ” Create a cluster that could infect spectators, but also participants in the competition, very little for him. Teams risk the door if two of their runners tested positive in seven days. “Not to mention the two-week quarantine on our return to British soil, he recalls. We have a job next door! “

Everything was ready, down to the smallest detail to support what remains of the British riders, a reduced contingent since the non-selection of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas in the Ineos team. “We ordered masks in the colors of the British flag to match our uniform. Never mind. We would have wanted so much to be. But if this little effort allows for a normal race next year, it will have been worth it. The party will wait until 2021. We are planning things very, very big. “

And 3 years ago today. The night before Stage 18 of the Tour on the Col d’Izoard. The epitomy of the phrase ‘that escalated quickly’ pic.twitter.com/B8xUFEdWVi – Beefeater Bend (@tdfbeefeaters) July 19, 2020

Wait until next year: many lovers of the Grande Boucle repeat the mantra to themselves, especially those who come from afar. Eric Coppin, figure of the followers of the peloton, had not missed an edition in 30 years with his colorful motorhome in the colors of Belgium. The one Eddy Merckx calls by his first name has chosen to throw in the towel. Its antiquity (sorry, its vehicle), 33 years old and 177,500 km on the clock, will not hit the road this year.

The old driver of the Grande Boucle first evokes logistical reasons. “A Tour de France can be prepared one to two months in advance. You should note the times when the caravan and the race go through, locate the places where a permit is needed to park, take the time to drain the water, change the toilet cassette … “, he shouts. In addition, Madame, who does not necessarily enjoy the charms of the race, had her say. “On the Tour, almost all motorhome enthusiasts travel as a couple. A single person is extremely rare”. And an advertising caravan halved, “it is not very attractive for her”.

All the more reason to stay home … and put some money aside until next year. Eric plans to invest in a brand new model for a dantesque program in 2021: Dauphiné, Tour de Suisse and Tour de France, which this time will take place in July. Unless the passion is stronger in three weeks, for the penultimate stage of this 2020 vintage, the time trial of La Planche des belles filles, which will take place three or four hours away from home. him ? At the other end of the line, we can see a little devil on Eric’s shoulder: “It tingles me, it tingles me … On this stage, for sure, there will be Belgian!”

Anne Brennan, for her part, had to make an irrevocable decision, work required. “My boss replied that I had had enough vacation during confinementsighs this Irishwoman who would have encouraged Dan Martin on the slopes of the Pyrenees. Do you find it hard? Yes, that’s a point of view. I am happy to still have my job. “ Obviously, the Grande Boucle takes a back seat to this kind of argument.

Foreigners glued to their TVs, there are still the French to line the roadsides. But September lends itself less than July to a picnic outing with the grandchildren while waiting for the passage of the advertising caravan and the runners. Even the most die-hard fans have had to revise their ambitions. Nathalie, member of the group of supporters of Thibaut Pinot’s Groupama-FDJ team, is enraged at not living as she would like the Tour promised to her darling: “If the Tour had taken place in July, I would probably have been able to do about ten stages, while in September, I think I could do five at best. “ To reconcile holidays and passion, this Limousine took to the roads of the Critérium du Dauphiné, dress rehearsal before the main event, both for the favorites and for the organizers. They have done everything to reduce as much as possible the interactions between the riders and the public in the start and finish areas.

Masked spectators attend the passage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, during the stage between Corenc (Isère) and Saint-Martin-de-Belleville (Savoie), August 14, 2020 (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)

Sanitary measures have moreover been reinforced this week for the first two stages in the Nice region, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes evoking an “almost closed door” during the big departure, Saturday August 29th. Spectators present along the route must be masked, and no vehicle may park in the passes.

During the Critérium du Dauphiné, instructions Draconian have been followed to the letter in the stopover towns (ban on selfies, autographs, runners in a bubble, masked spectators), less on the course, deep in the Rhônalpine countryside, Nathalie observed. “Few people wore the mask. Having discussed it with a few spectators, many were unaware of the prefectural decrees which imposed it along the route.” Enough to give you a cold sweat in the major climbs of the Grande Boucle? “It happened to me to leave a start or to move away in a pass because I found that there were too many people. I think to adopt the same behavior on the Tour”, responds the supporter.

Even before what was decided for the Nice region, the organizers planned to cut off access to the passes if attendance exceeds a certain limit. A prospect that almost prevents Stéphane from sleeping. This official, member of the Cofidis team fan club, has no worries about finding a place by the side of the road: “We park the car, and we put up our banners and our flags. We create a marked area just for us.” But to access the alpine passes during the stages he intends to follow, “Nothing is guaranteed. We will see from day to day. On a 15 km pass, we should be able to manage to distribute ourselves, right?”

If there is one who did not hesitate before booking his weekend of September 5 and 6, with two beautiful Pyrenean stages, it is Jacques. This inveterate collector of cans is counting on the Grande Boucle to further furnish the garage which serves as his museum. with nearly 2,000 parts (in addition to 350 bags, 200 caps, around forty jerseys, and around sixty panels). When asked for a quantified goal for his two days at the roadside, our expert does not get wet: “SAt a stage in the Tour, I have already managed to collect around twenty cans, which is very good. On other races, up to 50. There is less competition. “

For him as for other collectors, this edition promises to be difficult. “Feeding zones [où les coureurs se délestent habituellement de bidons vides] are going to be banned from the public. “ If ever one or two precious objects landed not far from him, Jacques set up his own sanitary protocol: mask on the nose, hydroalcoholic gel in the pocket, protective gloves and plastic pouch to store the container, before soaping. generous above the sink once in. “But it was already like this before the Covid”, he specifies.

