“I do not get it; I am neither a deputy nor did I sign the motion “, indicates Antonio Sánchez Lorente, Franco’s confidant. Sánchez Lorente, with Miguélez, Álvarez and Franco. / GUILLERMO CARRIÓN

The new Minister of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, has been provisionally suspended from membership in Ciudadanos along with Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez, his orange colleagues in the Governing Council of the Region of Murcia.

Sánchez Lorente himself confirmed yesterday to L