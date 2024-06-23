Sunday, June 23, 2024



Players, managers, coaches and technical staff of Jimbee Cartagena have just started what will be an eternal night. Cartagena futsal celebrates the first League in its three decades of history after beating the winners of the last 22 titles in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final: Movistar Inter, Barcelona and ElPozo Murcia. Between beers, cigars, showers for the president and a dip in the Plaza de España, the night has begun for the melon club.

The entire squad locked themselves in the locker room for several minutes to privately celebrate this milestone in Spanish sport. The glasses of beer, the blankets for the coach and the shower for the president mark the beginning of an eternal night for Jimbee. While Duda signed autographs, Pablo Ramírez took his cape and Waltinho lit a cigar, Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque attended to the media completely soaked and disheveled. “But what have you done to your hair,” his wife joked when he saw him leave the locker room with a mohawk in his hair.

controlled fire

The squad went to the stage installed next to the Sports Palace. There the Police extinguished the flames caused by some firecrackers in some bushes, while the team got on the open-top tourist bus heading to the Plaza de España.

The team boarded an open-top bus heading to the Plaza de España, where the fans bathed in the fountain alongside the president of Jimbee and his brother. .



L.V.





Motta, Jesús Izquierdo, Chemi and company will then enjoy an extensive dinner at the Alviento restaurant, in the Port of Cartagena. This Monday there will be visits to the Town Hall and San Esteban to be entertained by the political authorities of the Region of Murcia.