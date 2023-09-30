‘There is room at the bottom’ surprised many of us with the entry of Lucia de la Cruz as ‘Patty’s’ aunt: Maruja, who is characterized by being very strict, direct and by her love for young men, since she had her eye on ‘Jimmy’. However, even though the Gonzales They believed that this new character was going to be very serious, they were able to spend a good time with the menu girl and the matriarch of the family.

Furthermore, as could not be missed, Creole music was not long in coming and Maruja He took the opportunity to show his singing skills in front of all the Gonzales, whom he delighted and made dance.

Maruja sang Creole music in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’

In the most tense moment of lunch with the Gonzales, when Maruja He brushed ‘Jimmy’s’ leg with his hand, ‘Patty’ had the brilliant idea of ​​changing the subject and said that her aunt sings very beautifully. For this reason, without thinking much, they brought a cajon, guitar and a microphone to listen to the character of Lucia de la Cruz perform ‘El Plebeyo’, which left everyone captivated, followed by a celebration, which set up the revelry and made them dance.

However, all this celebration was not enough for Aunt Maruja to give her blessing to the relationship between Joel and ‘Patty’, since she considers ‘Fish Face’ an immature man, who will only ruin her beloved’s life. niece.

How did the Gonzales receive ‘Patty’s’ aunt on ‘AFHS’?

The Gonzales prepared a lunch for Aunt Maruja in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Photo: América TV

As request of ‘Patty’because his aunt Maruja she is very strict, joel He had to keep his composure in order to please her. For this reason, ‘Fish Face’ made his entire family bathe, perfume and dress in their best clothes for lunch; even, as a precaution, he told ‘Tito’ not to be present. This is because the well-known character is popular for his off-color and out-of-place phrases. However, it seems that nothing was enough and he would soon be single again.